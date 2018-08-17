Escalade (ESCA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Escalade earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.8714671865453 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

ESCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Escalade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

