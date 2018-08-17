Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Sunday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

