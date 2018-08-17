Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0151

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $181,261.00 and $25.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00300878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00158877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.