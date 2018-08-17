Euronav (EURN) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 29,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Euronav has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $3,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 45.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

