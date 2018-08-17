Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman Acquires 18,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,856.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,332. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Farmland Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.