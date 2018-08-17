FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) CEO Simon Raab Sells 5,856 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) CEO Simon Raab sold 5,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $388,604.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,918.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simon Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Simon Raab sold 15,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $992,550.00.

FARO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,509. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.79 and a beta of 1.54.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 315,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

