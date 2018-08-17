First Community (FCCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Community earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.3237909671598 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FCCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. First Community had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

