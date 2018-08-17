First Data (FDC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 13475728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on First Data to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

In related news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $70,690.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,939.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Data in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

