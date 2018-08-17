FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $214.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

