Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $427.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $432.30 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $343.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.11. 753,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -1.21. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

