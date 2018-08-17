FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $50,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 8,449.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 25.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in FMC by 21.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 283.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. FMC’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FMC to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $33,431.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

