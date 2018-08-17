Fortis (FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.64

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$43.64 and last traded at C$43.46, with a volume of 455294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.57.

Get Fortis alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.