Fortive Corp (FTV) Receives $83.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

