Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Forty Seven in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forty Seven’s FY2018 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.84).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Christopher J. Schaepe purchased 468,750 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan A. Dyckerhoff purchased 136,650 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,186,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 805,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,400 in the last quarter.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

