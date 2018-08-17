freenet (FNTN) PT Set at €19.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.20) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.97 ($30.65).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €24.41 ($27.74) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

