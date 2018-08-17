Freshpet Inc (FRPT) CFO Sells $677,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRPT opened at $34.35 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

