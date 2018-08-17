FY2018 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp Reduced by Cormark (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.16.

CEU opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kenneth Dale Zandee sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$47,389.16. Also, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,331 shares of company stock worth $71,484 and have sold 29,102 shares worth $148,705.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

