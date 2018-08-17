Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.