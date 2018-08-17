Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

GWR stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $362,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,538 shares of company stock valued at $913,530. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

