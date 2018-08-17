Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Healthcare earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0153002199136 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE GEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,263. Genesis Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. equities analysts predict that Genesis Healthcare will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

In related news, Director David A. Reis sold 101,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $171,372.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 200,676 shares of company stock valued at $365,004 over the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient, Rehabilitation Therapy, and Other Services.

