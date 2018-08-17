Genie Energy Ltd Class B (GNE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genie Energy Ltd Class B earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.636046372505 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

GNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.76. Genie Energy Ltd Class B has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

GNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Genie Energy Ltd Class B

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

