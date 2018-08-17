GET Protocol (GET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,020.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $58,020.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00004074 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Qryptos. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00273608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00156017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031141 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

