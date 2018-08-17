GGP Inc (GGP) Stake Lowered by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its position in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. GGP makes up approximately 1.1% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in GGP were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GGP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,588,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,602,000 after buying an additional 284,346 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in GGP by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GGP by 152.4% during the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GGP by 48.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 683,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in GGP by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GGP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,447. GGP Inc has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.