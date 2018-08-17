Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 13,337,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,813. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.