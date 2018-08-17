Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Medical REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0067278128516 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 1.91%. research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.