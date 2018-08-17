Glu Mobile (GLUU) & Perficient (PRFT) Financial Comparison

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: PRFT) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

This table compares Glu Mobile and Perficient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 3.28 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -13.02 Perficient $485.26 million 1.94 $18.58 million $0.95 28.44

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -18.88% -26.30% -14.68% Perficient 4.85% 10.21% 7.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glu Mobile and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perficient 0 1 2 0 2.67

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $6.04, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. Perficient has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats Glu Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides product configuration digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transport products, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.