Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $714.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $216.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Cope sold 42,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,271,627.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,415.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $31,361,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $23,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 99.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 543,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $9,617,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 383,281 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.