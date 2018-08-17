Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €52.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.33 ($48.11).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €38.25 ($43.47) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($59.55).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.