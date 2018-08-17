Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,826.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,805 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

