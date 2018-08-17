Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.23.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,594. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

