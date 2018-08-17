HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SuperCom (SPCB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPCB. ValuEngine raised SuperCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

NASDAQ SPCB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 72,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,016. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of -0.32.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that SuperCom will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.21% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

