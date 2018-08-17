HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Veru (VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.23% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology. Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $302M, which includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $313M for DRS, excluding $10.7M debt and using a 15% discount rate, 0% terminal growth rate and 60% probability of success for Tamsulosin DRS. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of FC2 or Tamsulosin DRS to achieve commercial success due to reimbursement, penetration rate, and/or competition; (2) failure of Tamsulosin DRS in clinical trials; (3) clinical trial failures with other pipeline candidates; and (4) potential dilution risk.””

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of VERU opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Veru had a negative net margin of 87.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veru stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.14% of Veru as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

