Head-To-Head Analysis: Delek US (DK) vs. China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)

Delek US (NYSE: SNP) and China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delek US and China Petroleum & Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US 0 2 12 3 3.06 China Petroleum & Chemical 0 2 4 0 2.67

Delek US currently has a consensus target price of $49.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Delek US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delek US is more favorable than China Petroleum & Chemical.

Risk & Volatility

Delek US has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delek US pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $11.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Delek US pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 202.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Delek US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Delek US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek US and China Petroleum & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US 3.69% 12.12% 3.82% China Petroleum & Chemical N/A 5.73% 3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delek US and China Petroleum & Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US $7.27 billion 0.56 $288.80 million $1.26 38.79 China Petroleum & Chemical $349.32 billion 0.32 $7.58 billion $5.57 16.48

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delek US beats China Petroleum & Chemical on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals. This segment owns and operates four independent refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana. This segment also owns and operates two biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas and Cleburne, Texas; and a heavy crude oil refinery in Bakersfield, California. Its Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products for third parties. This segment owns or leases capacity on approximately 461 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, approximately 406 miles of refined product pipelines, an approximately 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity, as well as owns and operates nine light product terminals, and markets light products using third-party terminals. The company's Retail segment owns and leases 302 convenience store sites located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. This segment's convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the Alon brand name; and food products and service, tobacco products, beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public under the 7-Eleven and Alon brand names. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery and coal chemical products; the import and export of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; production, sale, research, and development of ethylene and downstream byproducts; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

