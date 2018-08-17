Head to Head Contrast: STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) & Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: IRTC) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -60.23% -36.19% -17.75% Irhythm Technologies -34.38% -53.59% -32.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Irhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 0.46 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.04 Irhythm Technologies $98.51 million 20.19 -$29.42 million ($1.30) -63.88

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Irhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Irhythm Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

