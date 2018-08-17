Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James cut Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,802. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $129.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $168,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,980 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $219,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

