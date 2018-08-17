Helbiz (HBZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

Helbiz (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Helbiz has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $579,008.00 worth of Helbiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helbiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo. Over the last seven days, Helbiz has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helbiz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00158614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Helbiz

Helbiz’s launch date was February 15th, 2018. Helbiz’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,522,129 tokens. The official message board for Helbiz is medium.com/@HelbizOfficial. The Reddit community for Helbiz is /r/helbiz. The official website for Helbiz is www.helbizcoin.io. Helbiz’s official Twitter account is @helbizofficial.

Helbiz Token Trading

Helbiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Coinhub, Bleutrade, IDAX, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helbiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helbiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helbiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helbiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.