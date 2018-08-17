Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

FRA HEN3 traded up €0.40 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching €107.95 ($122.67). 570,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.