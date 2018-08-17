Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $13,260,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $7,245,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $4,470,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Herc by 598.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE HRI opened at $50.94 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -159.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Herc had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

