Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are buyers of HIBB heading into FQ2 results on Friday, August 24 BMO. Our 9c EPS estimate is 2c ahead of consensus as we are modeling slightly higher revenue growth of +15.4% on +6% comp (vs. +14% consensus on +6% comp), higher gross margin of 31.6% (vs. 31.4% consensus) and lower SG&A margin of 27.3% (vs. 27.9% consensus) relative to the Street. We believe our recovery thesis is well on track and Q2 will be reflective of this progress. Our industry checks and discussions with management indicate that the inventory mix continued to improve in Q2, which should translate into a significant upward comp inflection (on an easy -11.7% comparison) and strong gross margin recapture (vs. -400bps).””

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of HIBB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 773,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 233,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after buying an additional 197,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,336,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 37.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 211,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 7,057.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 440,606 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

