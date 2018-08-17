HL Financial Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,308,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,914 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,022,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,064,000 after purchasing an additional 173,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 840,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $72.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $523,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,001. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCLH opened at $51.89 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

