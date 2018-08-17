HL Financial Services LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 79,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

