HL Financial Services LLC Sells 21,341 Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO)

HL Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TiVo were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TiVo in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TiVo during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in TiVo during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TiVo during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TIVO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of TIVO opened at $12.75 on Friday. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

