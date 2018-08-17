Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 425 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 70.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4,740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in 3M by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

