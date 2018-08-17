HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,514 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $11,461,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $1,846,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 89.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 193,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

In other news, Director Leldon E. Echols sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,771 shares of company stock worth $5,696,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

