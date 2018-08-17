Home Depot’s (HD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $227.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.35.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $195.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $107,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

