Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.97

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 176812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 9.41%. analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

