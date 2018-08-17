Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $118,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 113.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

