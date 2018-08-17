Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $78,125,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 651,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HPP opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

