Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 14,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,461. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.72). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Zugibe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $119,650. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

