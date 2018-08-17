Hyman Charles D Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.4% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.